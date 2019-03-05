Murton students in national finals

Murton Equestrian centre are delighted that 11 of their students have qualified from the regional heats to secure places to compete at the National Horse Riding School Championships which will be held at Warwick in April.

The team have been trained by Anna Storey and David Wright. Anna said; “The girls have all worked so hard, the competition includes a written stable management exam as well as dressage and jumping. The judges assess how well the rider connects with the horse and the rider’s knowledge about caring and looking after horses as well as their ability to ride”

Wright is delighted that so many of the Murton students have made the grade to compete at a National Standard.

“This is a great learning opportunity for the girls not only about horse riding but about communication and team working at a time when there is concern about teenage girls not participating in exercise and leading sedentary life styles,” he said.

Leigh Belbin, the owner and founder of Murton Equestrian Centre said: ”The challenge now for the team is to raise £2,500 to enable them to participate in the National Championship. It is very costly to finance an event like this. Transporting the horses from Murton to Warwick and stabling them overnight is very expensive.

“We would also like to fund a uniform for the girls. We have a very tight timescale to fundraise. We are hosting a fun Dog show at Murton on April 7 which is open to anyone who is interested in joining in at 2pm, the team are selling raffle tickets for some great prizes including an Easter hamper which one of the Mum’s has made. We have set up a crowdfunding page and Morrisons, Tynemouth have very kindly given us a bag pack on April 7 which we are extremely grateful for. If anyone out there is interested in sponsoring Team Murton we would love to hear from you.”

Murton Equestrian Centre was established in 1976 and is approved with the British Horse Society and the Association of British Riding Schools all the staff are fully trained and BHS qualified.