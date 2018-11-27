North run in 15 tries over South

South Shields 0-99 North Shields

Following last week’s narrow loss to neighbours Rockcliffe, it was a different looking North Shields side who crossed the Tyne to face a South Shields team who have endured a difficult start to the season.

North Shields wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet with a Ben Marshall touch down.

This was followed by a 13-minute hat-trick from Matty Dockey, and with Jack Rendles also going over the visitors were in complete control.

Dockey then added his fourth try of the afternoon with Tony Jordan also crossing the line on the stroke of half-time.

With four successful conversions from seven attempts North Shields led 0-43 at the interval.

South Shields refused to give up the ghost and plugged away but the visitors had too much speed and with a desire to run the ball from everywhere the hosts were finding it tough.

Chris McCabe scored a quick-fire brace, to heap more misery on the South and Ciaran Wrightson obliged with a try on his debut.

McCabe then turned provider when he put Leitch in to score following a break and Dockey got his fifth.

McCabe finished off a quick move following a turnover from Richard Carr to claim his hat-trick and then Dockey had the final say of the game scoring his sixth try of the day.

A flawless second half goal kicking performance by Sam Brooks, following his introduction from the bench, saw him convert all eight tries to bring up 99 for North Shields as the ref called an end to proceedings.