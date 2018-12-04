North Shields beat Ashington

Ashington 7-33 North Shields RFC

North Shields had beaten Ashington in the quarter-final of the County Shield, and they made it a double with a victory in this league encounter on Saturday.

From the kick off it was obvious the weather was going to play a big part in the game’s proceedings. It was a dull day with lots of rain and a cold breeze drifting across the Preston Playing Fields.

In the opening phases there were lots of fumbles and knock on’s in the wet and slippy conditions.

But Jack Rendles set up Richard Carr for the opening try, converted by Sam Brooks and Shields were 7-0 in front.

This gave Shields a lease of life and after Brett Sylph had a score disallowed for a knock-on, Carr went over for a second try, this time unconverted, to give his side a 12-0 lead at the break.

Ashington managed to claw their way back into the match at the start of the second half, a converted try bringing it back to 12-7.

This gave Shields a wake up call to turn up the pressure on their hosts and after a nervy few minutes outside centre Carr went over for his hat-trick, Brooks converted and the gap was 19v7.

Noticeable carries from Ben Reid and Scott Murphy led to North Shields’ next try. From a well executed back move Brooks was found out wide and he stepped his way through the Ashington players to touch down out wide, converting his own try for 26-7.

Ben Reid was determined to score bulldozing his way to the line ,only to be brought down short, but Ben Dalton was quick to react to ensure the fifth try of the day, which Brooks converted.