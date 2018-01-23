Park hold out for welcome victory

Percy Park 33-27 Malton & Norton

Percy Park gained a valuable five point win over relegation rivals Malton and Norton due to the hard work by club volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure that the game could go ahead in spite of the hard frost that had appeared overnight.

Yet the Park players nearly undid all their hard work by ‘snatching defeat from the jaws of victory’ in a 90 second spell at the end of the game that had supporters and alikados reaching for the pitch side defibrillator.

The game proved to be an exciting affair from start to finish. With five minutes on the clock Park secured a line out on the Malton 22 and a fine rolling maul saw captain Jonny Dubois over the line for the first score of the day which was converted.

Seb Reece then added a well-worked second score, which was unconverted, but the home side were 12-0 in front.

However, Malton hit back with a score of their own, Vus Dyantijes going over under the posts for a converted touchdown.

Not to be outdone Park responded and Dubois went over for his second try of the game. The conversion was narrowly missed yet referee Simon O’Neill, believing that the ball had gone over, awarded Park the conversion.

At the turn it was 19-7 to Park, albeit everybody thought it was 17-7.

Park started slowly in the second half and five minutes in Malton turned over Percy Park possession and Dyantijes took advantage to score a converted try for 19-14.

Michael Grove extended the home lead with a try and conversion, Malton reducing the arrears with a penalty. They then added another score, run the length of the pitch, before Sodladia went over for an unconverted effort..

As the game crept to a close Michael Langlands saw the advantage and made the score.

In the final 90 seconds madness seemed to reign, but Park held out for a welcome victory.