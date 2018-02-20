Park on receiving end of Rossi treble

Percy Park 12-35 Penrith

Following the loss against fellow strugglers Northern the Percy Park faithful were hopeful that their team could overturn the form book and cause an upset against league pace setters Penrith.

Percy Park had nothing to lose and as the game kicked off that hope accelerated as they got off to a great start with Lome Faatau scything through the Penrith defence. With the conversion taken, Park were ahead and in buoyant mood.

A missed penalty gave Penrith the chance to regroup, and just before half-time Jay Rossi ran in for an unchallenged try.

Then, from the restart, Dan Richardson wentover from a short distance, making it 14-7 at the break.

Percy Park started to chase the game in the second half and gifted Penrith a score.

To their credit, heads did not go down and Park were able to keep the ball for long periods, but they were not able to make any in-roads on the Penrith defence.

It was from another Park mistake that the next score came. A missed penalty kick to touch saw George Graham gratefully accept the ball and place an inside pass to a charging team mate who took some stopping, breaking several attempts to tackle him. With the ball recycled a swift and flowing move saw winger Rossi in possession who dummied the Park full back to score under the posts.

As the game went into the final ten minutes a yellow card to Percy Park for an alleged no arms tackle in the air put Park on the back foot.

Playing with a player down the inevitable happened with the Cumbrian side going further ahead with another flowing passing move that saw Rossi score his third try of the game.

Percy kept competing and their reward came with a consolation try in the corner in the final minute.

Pressing the Penrith line they hammered away with Penrith attracting a number of warnings from the referee and when they did pull down a maul the yellow card came out and they too found themselves a player short, allowing Park to capitalise with a Sean Williamson try in the final play of the game.