Park up to fifth place in table

Percy Park 50-35 Bradford & Bingley

Percy Park produced a sparkling display of first half rugby that had many of the faithful clapping their hands in anticipation of more to come only for the old mental frailties to reappear in the opening eight minutes of the second half that saw Bradford score three unanswered tries.

Park scored within two minutes through Josh Hedley, Ash Smith converting for 7-0.

Smith then kicked a penalty for 10-0, but it wasn’t until the 25th minute that they managed to breach the Bradford defence again, Smith going over and converting himself for a convincing 17-0 lead.

High balls, quick passes, and straight hard lines produced an entertaining and punishing game.

On 33 minutes Bradford managed to get on the scoreboard with a try from a quick line-out, and with the conversion good it was 17-7.

Percy Park responded and Austin Phillips went over, converted for 24-7.

In a purple patch Ali Blair touched down for a converted try (31-7) before Smith scored again to make it 36-7 at the break.

However, Bradford upped the tempo at the start of the second half and three quick scores got them right back in contention at 36-28.

Park needed to settle if they were not to see the game slip from their grasp, and it was Hedley who provided the steadying score in the corner, Smith adding a fine conversion to get his side back on track at 43-28.

The ‘bite’ went out of Bradford and they were further disheartened when a yellow card was brandished for ‘killing the ball’ as Park looked to ‘pick’ and go over the line for a score.

With ball popped into his hands Philips crashed through the tackle and over for the try. A try converted by Smith. 50 -28

The final try of the match was a consolation effort from a Bradford side who showed great- spirit throughout.

Percy, meanwhile, moved up to fifth place in the league following their win.