Park victory is good enough

Bradford & Bingley 27-36 Percy Park RFC

In their final league game of the season, Percy Park travelled across the Pennines knowing that only a ‘five point’ win against fellow season strugglers Bradford and Bingley RFC would secure their place within the North One East structure next season

Bradford started the livelier of the two sides with Percy Park looking edgy and tense and a yellow card didn’t help their cause.

Intense pressure led to the first score, but the conversion was missed.

Michael Grove scored from the restart and the conversion gave Park a 7-5 lead, but back came Bradford with a try for 10-7.

Ross Alexander then went over for Park and when Michael Birkett crashed over for a third score they were in the ascendency at half-time.

Early in the second half captain Jonny Dubois, running an inside line, was given the ball to exploit the wrong footed defence to score.

It was a score which secured the bonus point and the conversion extended the lead to 28-10.

A penalty made it 31-10, but Bradford hit back with a try for 31-15 and another score in the corner saw the deficit reduced further to 31-20.

Josh Hedley then came off the bench and he made an immediate impact, scoring Park’s fifth and final try. The conversion hit a post, the score now 36-20.

With both sides tiring mistakes occurred and an accidental high tackle on Ross Alexander saw a small fracas turn ugly as the Bradford captain raised his hand into a Park players face.

A yellow card was issued. Bradford down in manpower, yet somehow they managed to summon up enough energy to score the final try of the game almost on the whistle.

Park had done enough, however, and survived.