Percy end home campaign with win

Percy Park 50-36 Cleckheaton

Cleckheaton had ‘all to play for’ in their fight against relegation and Percy Park didn’t want to be beaten on their final home game of the season. It made for a cracker and a score line that probably flattered Park.

Next week the ‘black and whites’ move on to Huddersfield YMCA having already secured fifth place in the league, whilst Cleckheaton need a minimum of two points at home to Malton and Norton

Cleckheaton took an early lead with a fine tr, but parity was quickly restored as Austin Phillips bundled himself over for 7-7 after seven minutes.

Johnny Dubois then dived over, converted for 14-7, but back came Cleck with another score, a subsequent penalty giving the visitors a 14-15 lead.

Percy Park restored the lead with a penalty of their own before a yellow card to Michael Langlands got in the way. The yellow cost Park a try and a conversion making it 17-22 at the break.

Into the second half and Mattie Boustead raced clear converted for 24-22.

Another try quickly followed, this time for Cleck as the scoreboard ticked over to 24-29.

Ash Smith got the Percy noses back in front with a score - 31-29 and it was still anyone’s game.

Marc Cook then went over, Smith’s conversion giving Park some daylight at 38-29.

A yellow card followed for the visitors and Michael Grove took advantage, diving over, the conversion making it 45-29.

Cleckheaton hit back with another converted try (45-36).

It was tense stuff. Percy had to ‘put this one to bed’ and as it happened they did so with some aplomb, a kick-through from Leo Caulfield crossing the libne, leaving Grove to chase it down with a covering full-back

Grove just managed to make the final touch, the conversion was missed but Park had won.

The Lions had an imperious victory against Novos by 81 points to 17 in the County Plate.