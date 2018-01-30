Percy fail to hang on as Leeds rally

Percy Park 22-26 West Leeds

Percy Park put up a battling performance against West Leeds on Saturday, but still came off second best, the visitors producing a tremendous second half fightback to win in the final minutes of the game.

In the first half Percy Park were unplayable. and had West Leeds reeling.

They were quickly on the scoresheet with a Seb Reece try, Michael Grove adding the conversion. From a rolling maul Sean Williamson added a second score, which was unconverted, byut Park were 12-0 to the good. Grove then added a penalty which extended the lead to 15-0.

The home side continued to press and after several near misses Seb Reece went over for another try, Grovce adding the easy conversion for a 22-0 advantage.

Leeds did manage to get themselves on the board just before half-time, however, a penalty making it 22-3 at the break.

But in the second half, after a stern talking to at the interval, Leeds went on the attack and gradually started to claw back the deficit.

The game ebbed and flowed, but Leeds looked stronger and they showed their mettle by plugging away and kicking any penalty they could at the Percy Park posts. And in doing so kept the score line ticking over till they reached 22-12.

Park started to panic, but with the game entering the final quarter they still held the advantage.

However, a score from a flying Leeds winger, and a difficult conversion, saw the deficit cut to 22-19 and suddenly the visitors were back in the match.

Tension started to mount, on the pitch and on the sidelines. Park needed to keep possession, but there were only three minutes left on the clock when Leeds managed to overturn possession and secure what was the winning try, a try that was duly converted and brought a tumultuous game to an end.