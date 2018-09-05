Percy pinch win with late Grove try

Percy Park 29-24 Huddersfield

Percy Park returned to action on Saturday against Huddersfield YMCA, a game in which they ‘snatched victory from the jaws of defeat’.

The two sides were evenly matched but a break by Joe Wafer saw the home side open the scoring, Ash Smith dispatching the conversion for 7-0.

Huddersfield responded with a try of their own and with the conversion it was all square at 7-7.

Play swung from end to end, but just before half-time Karl Thompson crashed over, the conversion giving Park a 14-7 interval lead.

In the second half Chadwick touched down, but with the conversion missed, the score moved on to 19-7.

But back came Huddersfield with a try for 19-12, only for Cameron Coates to dot down, again the conversion missed for 24-12.

Park thought they had it won, but Huddersfield hit back with two scores of their own and suddenly it was level again at 24-all.

As the game restarted ‘The YMCA’ were far more dangerous than Park. Park looked tired and very quickly found themselves back in their 22. With Huddersfield electing the same style of stretch, probe, stretch then pass, a score looked likely.

As the game ticked to the whistle Michael Grove was able to read the play and on this occasion intercepted that long pass.

With the pass ‘cut off’ he ran down that pitch with the Preston Avenue roar and two marauding and angry Huddersfield men at his back. As the leaden legs took over Grove dived for the line to score that match winning try 29 points to 24.

This match again proves that watching Percy Park play is never dull.

This Saturday Percy Park are away to Morpeth.