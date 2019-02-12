Pirates plunder big win at ’Bay

Whitley Warriors endured a heavy 11-3 defeat to Hull Pirates at Hillheads on Sunday evening, writes Emma Hill.

Whitley got off to a flying start as forward Callum Watson opened the scoring on 00:29.

A facial injury to Hull’s alternate captain Samuel Towner followed and the resulting pause in play killed the Warriors’ momentum, allowing the Pirates to equalise as right winger James Archer fired into the roof of Jordan Boyle’s net on 2:02.

Sonny Karlsson was allowed time and space to hit the target on 10:23 and 55 seconds later, Martin Crammond’s slashing offence left Whitley shorthanded, giving Towner the chance to punish the home team.

Whilst the Warriors switched netminder Boyle for Rory Dunn, the Pirates remained in control as Karlsson made it 4-1.

Struggling, Whitley were further hindered when Latvian defenceman Rolands Gritāns was sinbinned for holding, presenting Hull’s captain Jamie Chilcott with the chance to secure his team’s fifth goal before the first interval.

At the start of the middle stanza, the Warriors conceded again through Towner and two minutes later, right winger Bobby Chamberlain made it 7-1.

Karlsson made it 8-1 on 33:28 to claim his hat-trick, with Chamberlain making it 9-1 going into the final period.

Soon after, Hewitt took his team into double figures before Niall Ryder pulled one back for the Warriors.

Alternate captain Sam Zajac struck from the right of the centre circle just over two minutes later, making it 10-3.

Though Whitley were buoyed by their improved performance, Hull had the final say as Chamberlain slipped the puck beneath Boyle on 57:29 to complete his hat -trick as well as his team’s scoring.