Poynter piles up runs for Tyne’

Tynemouth 303-5 declared beat Stockton 166 all out by 137 runs

A quality innings of 149 from Ireland and Durham player Stuart Poynter was the highlight of a comprehensive win for his side at a balmy Preston Avenue on Saturday.

Josh Sowerby had Ben Debnam caught behind in the very first over, however, that brought the in-form Matthew Brown to the crease and he settled in well alongside Mike Jones. The two raced to a half century partnership in just eight overs and it was a surprise when Jones was bowled by Joel Thwaites’ very first ball.

This brought the popular Poynter to the crease and he and Brown had the scoreboard racing. His 149 came at better than a run a ball. Brown played his part too with a classy knock of 80.

Sam Dinning made a watchful 35 and, when out, skipper Debnam declared with the score at 303-5 off just 45 overs.

Any hopes the away side had of an unlikely victory were blown away in the very first over when Wesley Bedja clean bowled both openers, Tom Hewitson and Matthew Parr, for ducks! Soon after Bedja then claimed the wicket of Matthew Brown to have Stockton at 7-3.

Resistance from Hassan Razza who made 53, Kevin Ward and Joe Hewitson, ensured Stockton made a respectable score but a four wicket haul from Andrew Smith did for the middle order.

Then Bedja returned to take the last wicket which was his 50th of a successful campaign for the man from Cape Town. Fourteen year-old Evan Hull-Denholm bowled five tidy overs on debut for just nine runs and took a wicket too; a most promising start for the young starlet.

Following three wins in a row, Tynemouth are finishing the season strongly and are now guaranteed a top four place.