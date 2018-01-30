Rendles kicks a last gasp win for ’Shields

North Shields 32-31 Bishop Auckland

An early converted try gave BA a 0-7 lead, but Lewis Boyle reduced the arrears to 5-7 with an unconverted score.

Shortly after, Aaron Willcocks went over and Jack Rendles converted for 12-7, but the visitors scored a converted try themselves for 12-14.

In a see-saw match, Wilcocks then went over again for another converted try, 19-14 before iain Findlay went over, again converted, for a 26-14 half-time lead.

An early second half penalty took the score to 29-14, but Bishops rallied and then ran in three tries of their own, and with a minute remaining led by two points at 29-31.

It came down to a pressure penalty kick by Rendles, which he calmly slotted over for the narrowest of victories.