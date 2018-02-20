Richards does the trick in Warriors’ win

Nottingham Lions 0-5 Whitley Warriors

Whitley Warriors 5

Whitley Warriors were in action on Sunday against Nottingham Lions, in a match which had a delayed start time.

Once the action got underway Warriors were enjoying more of the play and Whitley held a 2-0 advantage after 20 minutes, their goals coming from skipper Dean Holland and forward Ben Richards.

Warriors continued to have the better of the game and added a further goal to their account in the middle period of play when Ben Richards was able to grab his second of the game with an evenhanded strike.

Both teams had powerplay opportunities in the second stanza, but Warriors and Lions penalty killing units were able to prevent the opposition from finding the back of the net.

Whitley added a further two goals in the third period of play with DJ Good finding the back of the net and Ben Richards firing home which saw him claim a hat-trick at the National Ice Centre.

Warriors netminder Mark Turnbull achieved a shut out in the match up as the youngster was able to save all 22 shots that came his way. Turnbull was just edged out for the Man of the Match award by hat-trick hero Richards for his clinical display in front of goal.

Warriors are in action on just one occasion again next weekend when they face the Telford Tigers on home ice on Sunday evening at Hillheads.

With Telford battling it out for the title and Warriors looking to accumulate their best possible points tally ahead of the post season this match up should be one not to miss.