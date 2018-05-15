Rockcliff agonisingly miss out on promotion

Richmondshire 26-52 Rockcliff

Rockcliff did everything they had to do with a bonus point win in their final game of the season, but missed out on promotion to Whitby who won their final game at home to Bishop Auckland.

In what was coaches Loren Nardini and Ian Chandler’s final game in charge, an eight try score line was not enough, and Rockcliff will now regather themselves and plan for next season.

Tries came from Chris Waddell, Greg Dixon with two, Dan Simpson, Ryan Rapallo, and a hat-trick from man of the match Simon Ayre, who also chipped in with six conversions. The game was also a first team debut for Michael Hansen, who has progressed through Rockcliffs junior system into the first team.

Rockcliff Super 10’s

Meanwhile back at Hillheads, the 16th running of the Super 10’s took place. The ten a side tournament featured local sides and Harris FP from Dundee. The Cup was won by Cullercoats, and Harris FP won the Trophy and Spirit of the Tournament award. Rockcliff won the Plate, and Player of the Tournament was Rockcliff’s Connor Madden, another product of the club’s junior system who has progressed into senior rugby.