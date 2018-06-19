Rockcliff get set for season

Rockcliff’s new senior coaching team of Darren Cunningham and Craig Hamilton have announced that preseason training will start on 26th June.

Meeting at the club at 6:45pm, players will be introduced to the new coaching team in a brief players meeting where Cunningham and Hamilton will outline their vision for the 2018/19 season before putting the players through their paces in the first preseason session.

With the vast experience that Level 4 Coach Cunningham and ex Scotland International Hamilton bring to the club, training sessions promise to be an exciting and challenging affair that will give the Rockcliff players the best preparation possible for the season ahead.

Training sessions will predominantly take place at the club, but with the imminent arrival of the new Rugby 365 Artificial Grass Pitch, sessions will also be held on the beach and other locations; so players are reminded to bring boots and trainers to cover for all eventualities.

New players are also invited to attend and use the meeting as an opportunity to not only be introduced to the new coaches but also their future teammates who will welcome you to the club in true Rockcliff fashion.