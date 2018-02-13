Rockcliff lose to league leaders

Acklam 32-12-Rockcliff

Undefeated league leaders Acklam entertained second placed Rockcliff in this Durham and Northumberland Division 2 fixture on a blustery cold day down in Middlesbrough in front of a good contingent of the travelling support.

The home side won the day but despite the score line this was not a thumping, Rockcliff learned a lot from the the game, and but for a couple of breaks and on a better pitch they could have reversed this result.

Rockcliff gifted their hosts 14 points early in the game, but finished the stronger side, particularly in the second half, and came back scoring two good tries from Chris Keen, and Niall Stokes, both after strong forward play.

Neither the conditions or the pitch allowed for the Red and Gold backs to show their usual flair, and the opposition were excellent at slowing down possession

Despite the defeat, Rockcliff look forward to making amends in the return fixture at Hillheads.

Rockcliff hold on to second place, as other results went in their favour, so there is still all to play for although there is another tough match coming up next week at home against Bishop Auckland.