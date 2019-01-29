Rockcliff make it three home wins in row

Rockcliff 21-13 Bishop Auckland

Rockcliff made it three wins in a row at Hillheads on Saturday as their recent run of home league games concluded with this narrow victory against a competitive Bishop Auckland side.

Steven Pentland opened the scoring for the Red and Golds, then Alex Hayton scored Rockcliff’s second of the day.

Michael Hansen added a conversion and a penalty and Rhys Johnstone chipped in with two further penalties to complete the coring for the Whitley Bay side.

On Saturday Rockcliff face Sunderland at home in the second round of the Northern Division Senior Vase Pool 2 games.

The following week they face Sunderland again, this time away in a league fixture.