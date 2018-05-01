Rockcliff promotion hopes take a knock

Hartlepool 22-17 Rockcliff

Rockcliff’s promotion ambitions took a dent with this narrow defeat at Hartlepool.

Trailing 22-12 going into the final stages of the game, the Red and Golds battled back to 22-17 and were camped on the home try line for the last quarter of the game but couldn’t find a way through the home defence and left with only a losing bonus point for all their efforts.

Scores came from Rob Hamilton, Simon Ayre, and Kai Downey, with a conversion from Dan o’Sullivan.

Rockcliff still lie in second place, but third placed Whitby are now only two points behind with Bishop Auckland at home and Sunderland away as their two games left to play.

Rockcliffs remaining game is at Richmondshire on May 13.