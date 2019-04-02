Rockcliff romp to league title

Rockcliff 149-9 South Shields

Rockcliff guaranteed their return to Durham and Northumberland Division 1 as Champions after winning the Division Two title with this emphatic display against a plucky South Shields outfit.

The Red & Golds return to Division 1 after an 18 year gap, having just missed out on promotion in each of the last five seasons.

After both sides exchanged penalties in the opening exchanges, Rockcliff went into overdrive, scoring 23 tries, of which 14 were converted by Rhys Johnstone, who also added two penalties.

The try scorers included four apiece from Harry Ramage and Harry Cotton, two each from Jamie Fenwick, Stephen Pentland, Rob Straker, Alex Hayton and man of the match Rob Hamilton, and single scores from Ryan Rapallo, Rhys Johnstone, captain Dan Leach , Liam Bowman and Thomas Dawson.

The Red & Golds have two games left, away to Houghton and then at home to Ashington, to maintain their 100% record.