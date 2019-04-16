Rockcliff rugby run in six tries

Rockcliff 43-12 Ashington

Champions WBR proved too strong for Ashington who deserve credit for a battling performance against the unbeaten league winners.

Rock scored the first of their three first half tries after 10 minutes, followed by tries after 15 and 28 minutes to give them a 19-0 lead at half-time.

Ash started the second half strongly, and they pulled a score back through Lakenhall.

Rockcliff then extended their lead with a converted try and penalty, before Ash hit back again with Jarvis racing clear to score under the posts, Turner adding the conversion.

The champions fitness was beginning to tell and the loss of experienced prop Rosser weakened the tiring Ashington pack as WBR ran in two further converted tries to give the home side a deserved win.