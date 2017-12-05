Rockcliff run ended by Ryton

Whitley Bay Rockcliff 13-20 Ryton

Rockcliff’s recent run of good form came to an end against Ryton, in a ‘home’ game that was relocated to Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park as the Hillheads pitch was waterlogged.

Rockcliff were chasing the game after going down to an early penalty and try, and didn’t manage to close the gap despite a try from captain Liam Bowman, and conversion and two penalties.

Luckily for Rockcliff other results went their way and they hold on to second place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2, but whilst next weekend’s opponents Acklam have opened up a 13 point lead at the top, the next four sides, Rockcliff, North Shields, Hartlepool and Whitby, are separated by only four points. So approaching the half way point in the season, the competition for second place is becoming increasingly intense