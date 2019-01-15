Rockcliff run Ryton ragged

Rockcliff RFC 60-10 Ryton

Rockcliff held on to the lead position in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with a second half performance that ultimately subdued a competitive Ryton side.

Ryton opened the scoring when Robbie Forbes touched down, converted by Alex Colbeck. Michael Hansen reduced the deficit with a well struck penalty, but Colbeck responded in kind to restore Ryton’s advantage.

On the stroke of half time Jamie Fenwick crossed the whitewash to narrow the gap to 8-10 at the break.

It was a different Rockcliff in the second half, as they came out all guns blazing to score 52 unanswered points.

Andrew Webster scored first,converted by Rhys Johnstone for 15-10. Jamie Fenwick then notched his second try of the match, also converted by Johnstone, to open up a 12 point lead.

Rockcliff’s fourth and bonus point try came when Rob Hamilton stormed through. Johnstone added the extras and five minutes later slotted home a penalty.

Harry Ramage then took route one through the visitors defence, finishing off a 20m charge to score under the posts. Again Johnstone converted.

There was no let up from the Red & Golds, and Rob Hamilton burst through a gap in the visitors’ defence, setting up Alex Hayton to score under the posts, and with Johnstone converting, Rockcliff looked home and hosed at 46-10.

Craig Hamilton started a move involving backs and forwards which Dan Rule finished off in the left-hand corner, scoring Rockcliff’s 100th try of the season. Johnstone converted brilliantly from the touchline for 53-10.

And then the final score of the game came when Dan O’Sullivan was on hand to touch dow and. Johnstone kicked another excellent touchline conversion.