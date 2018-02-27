Rockcliff stay in second spot

Rockcliff 17-7 Ashington

Rockcliff hung on to second place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with this win, but Ashington made them fight all the way for the points.

In fact the visitors started the stronger, but it took 37 minutes before Andrew Webster broke the stalemate with a penalty.

Just before half-time James Turner scored under the posts for Ashington, and with McKay converting they led 7-3 at the break.

Despite James Lemin being sinbinned, Rockcliff played some of their best rugby in the second half

From a quick tap penalty on the Ashington 22m line, Kai Stevenson, marking his return to first team action, barrelled through to score under the posts, converted by Webster for 10-7.

Alex Hayton took a great ball from a line out, and started a series of forward drives at the visitor’s line which hooker Stephen Pentland finished off when he burrowed over from close range. Webster slotted home a difficult conversion against the wind from the right touchline for 17-7.