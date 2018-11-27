Rockcliff try and try again against Redcar

Rockcliff 93-3 Redcar

Rockcliff racked up 14 tries, ten conversions and a penalty in a one-sided demolition of bottom side Redcar, who, to their credit, never gave up until the final whistle.

Andrew Webster got Rockcliff off to a good startwith an early try, touching down in the left corner, converted by Michael Hansen for 7-0. Hansen added a penalty two minutes later, and then Dale Harrison finished off a flowing move down the left wing, again conveted by Hansen to take the score to 17- 0.

Rockcliff’s third try came when Tom Reid crashed through the scrambling Redcar defence. Dan Leach followed up with the fourth try for Rockcliff, securing the vital bonus point.

As half time approached, Dan Rule scored a try on his debut, scorching down the wing for the Red and Gold’s fifth try of the match.

In the second half Rockcliff continued to rack up the tries: Jamie Fenwick notched two, and there were further scores from Dan O’Sullivan, Alex Hayton, Andrew Webster, Harry Cotton, Chris Keen, Dan Rule, and Mal Donald. Michael Hansen added to his first half haul with a further eight conversions.

The result keeps Rockcliff at the top of Durham and Northumberland Division Two.