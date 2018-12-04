Rockcliff unbeaten in 12 league games

South Shields 0-53 Rockcliff

Rockcliff made it 12 wins from 12 games in Durham and Northumberland Division 2, but were made to fight for the points by a doughty South Shields side whose game plan was to disrupt and frustrate the free flowing visitors.

A penalty from Michael Hansen got Rockcliff off the mark, followed shortly afterwards by Alex Hayton galloping over to touch down, converted by Hansen for a 10-0 lead. South Shields were still in the game and restricted Rockcliff to one further score when Dean Harrison crossed the whitewash for 15-0 at the break.

Rockcliff opened strongly in the second half, and a powerful break from Chris Keen set Dan Leach up to score.

Gradually the floodgates opened and further tries came from Harry Ramage and Rhys Johnstone with a brace apiece, and a final try from Charlie Muzzlewhite. Hansen and Johnstone added conversions for four tries.