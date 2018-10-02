Rockcliff win on the road

Darlington 7-34 Rockcliff

Rockcliff kept up with the pace at the top of Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with another bonus point win, this time at Darlington, despite playing three quarters of the game with 14 men, following a red card incident.

The game was evenly matched for the first 20 minutes, but as Rockcliff were reorganising themselves following the red card, a cross field kick found Darlington’s right winger who raced in to open the scoring, converted, for 7-0.

Liam Bowman brought Rockcliff back into contention, finishing a catch and drive from a line out. Rhys Johnstone added the extras with a fine kick from the touchline, to level the score.

As half time approached, a break from Tom Reid looked to have put Rockcliff ahead, but it was disallowed and the sides changed ends at 7-7.

Ten minutes into the second half, a show and go from Michael Hansen saw him slip through the home defence to score for 7-12, shortly followed by Ryan Rapallo racing through from 40m out to touch down, converted by Hansen for 7-19.

The Red and Golds had their tails up, and were looking for the bonus point try, which eventually came with five minutes left on the clock when Dan Simpson slipped a great pass to Connor Madden who dotted down in the corner for 24-7.

Three minutes later Johnstone slotted home a penalty, and then Liam Bowman finished the game off, barrelling over from short range, converted from the touchline by Hansen, securing a 34-7 away win for Rockcliff.