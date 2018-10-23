Ruthless Percy too hot for Consett

Percy Park 48-21 Consett

A ‘ruthless’ performance from Parks’ back line devastated a very competitive Consett side as they chalked up a win on Saturday.

Following their collapse away to Driffield last Saturday Percy Park were determined to show their detractors that they can be a force in North One East rugby.

Consett started the game well helped by Park giving away territory from unnecessary penalties.

But gradually they found their feet and Ali Blair went over to score under the posts. With the conversion taken it was 7-0.

The score seemed to goad Consett and they rallied with a converted try of their own to level it up at 7-all.

Again Park responded and a well worked try saw Blair over for his second. This time the conversion was missed but they led 12-7.

Conset continued to give of their best, but they were undone by another well worked try, this time scored by Ash Smith, and with the conversion Park were suddenly 19-7 in front.

Seb Reece then produced a moment of magic, skipping past three defenders for a try, converted for 26-7 at the interval.

In the second half Consett again hit back and a converted try brought them back to 26-14.

Play was physical, but Park kept their cool and Haskins went over for another score, converted for a 31-14 advantage.

Almost from the restart. Grove on at wing blistered up the pitch .The ball was moved left to right putting Reece in to score at the corner for 36-14.

Park were dominant all over the pitch and Ethan Wilson sprinted away for another score, not converted for 41-14.

A series of penalties gave Consett some of the half and as a consequence let them back in to score what turned out to be a consolation try from the catch and drive.

Still not to be outdone Park had the final say and after Matty Boustead had a scored ruled out for a foot in touch, Leo Caulfield went over to score a converted try.

Percy park 2nds also had a great win beating Consett by 53 points to 17.