Ryder signs for Warriors

Whitley Warriors ice hockey team are pleased to confirm the signing of forward Niall Ryder for next season.

The 21 year-old came through the junior system at Whitley, playing for the Tomahawks, Braves and Renegades before breaking into senior hockey last season.

“I’m excited to be re-rigning for the new season,” he said. “It will be good to have a full season this year, the team looks strong and we should be challenging.”

Young forward Ross Douglass, another product of the WB juniors, will also be back for the 2019-20 season.

The 19 year-old said: “I’m glad to be re-signing for the Warriors again. I’m looking forward to be pushing for the league with the lads and the new challenge after junior hockey.”