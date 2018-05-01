’Shields rugby end season on a high note

North Shields RFC 53-14 Richmondshire

Shields started the game with two early tries and a penalty.

The visitors reacted well, with two tries of their own. Shields then took a grip on the game and ran in a further seven tries without reply.

The result sees Shields in fifth place in the league, pending a few last minute fixtures to be fulfilled in the division.

After the game, hooker Ben Dalton was awarded man of the match by the opposition.

In the club house, club stalwart and legend Arnie Wilson, was presented with the Number 5 plate

*First team head coach Tom Rendles stepped down from his coaching duties. He is replaced next season by Keith Christie, who has worked alongside Tom for the last couple of years.