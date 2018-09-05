Shields storm to opening win

North Shields RFC 51-31 Darlington

With a Northumberland Senior Plate semi-final place already secured, North Shields attention turned to Durham & Northumberland Division 2 action with the League season getting underway.

Shields got the first points on the board through a Jack Rendles penalty, but Andrew Harris dived over for a converted try for Darlington. The visitors then scored again as they found themselves 3-14 ahead.

Shields came up with a score against the run of play when Lewis Boyle snapped up a loose ball and outpaced the cover defence, Rendles converting.

But a third converted try gave Darlington a 10-21 lead at the interval.

In the second half Wilcocks scored and rendles converted before substitute Sam Brooks touched down almost as soon as he was introduced as Shields took the lead.

Their fourth bonus point try came from Chris McCabe before Will Ogle who had only just entered the fray, scored with almost his first touch of the ball. Rendles aim this time was true and Shields went 34 – 21 to the good.

Rendles added a penalty, Wilcocks went over again for a converted try, but they gifted darlington another try which gained them a bonus point.

Shields weren’t finished scoring yet and Kai Downey went over for his first try for the club, Darlington scoring a late consolation.