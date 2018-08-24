Steve Gill moves on to Keighley Cougars after stepping down at Castleford Tigers

FORMER chief executive Steve Gill has left Castleford Tigers’ board of directors having recently been installed as Keighley Cougars’ new general manager, writes Dave Craven.

Gill was in charge at hometown Castleford last season when they finished top for the first time in their history and reached a maiden Super League Grand Final.

But, after five years in the role, he stepped down as CEO in March although did remain on the board at Wheldon Road.

However, Gill then moved to League 1 club Keighley in July and Rugby Football League rules state nobody can be a ‘person of influence at two rugby league clubs.’

Castleford chairman Ian Fulton said: “It’s a sad day to see Steve step down from our board and I am extremely grateful for the times we have shared together with this fantastic rugby league club.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish Steve well in his new role and it’s great that he will still be involved in our great game.

“We hope to see Keighley Cougars grow and flourish under his leadership.

“Steve will now become an honorary life member here at Castleford Tigers and we’ll look forward to seeing him enjoying our matches here at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.”

Gill received the Super League Club of the Year award in Manchester after his side’s exploits in 2017.

Although they fell short against Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final, the club had made giant strides having been on the brink of financial collapse when he took the reins in 2013.

Gill appointed Daryl Powell as head coach in May 2013 after Ian Millward was sacked and that proved the catalyst for their transformation.

However, Gill did speak, at times, of his battle with depression while being at the helm of his boyhood heroes.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I wish the club and its fans all the best for the future, and are thankful for the special memories shared.”

