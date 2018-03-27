Sutherland brace ignites Percy Park

Driffield 21-22 Percy Park

A brace of tries from ‘Man of the Match’ Kieran Sutherland ignited Percy Park’s relegation fight after almost a four week layoff due to some very inclement weather.

Percy Park travelled to league front-runners Driffield with a squad of players reduced in numbers by ‘non-availability’.

In a feisty game Percy Park secured a much need bonus point in the last minute of the game when Sutherland intercepted a defence stretching pass to run the whole length of the pitch, chased by the majority of the Driffield side, to score that vital fourth try.

Percy started well and scored after only two minutes through Sutherland. With the try converted Park were good by seven.

The game then pulsated from end to end with a home try, which was matched by an unconverted touchdown from captain Jonny Dubois.

Again Driffield went over to go in front, and a third try saw them stretch their advantage to 21-12.

In the second half Driffield scored again to increase their lead,but they were disadvantaged by two yellow cards, whist Dubois was also ‘binned.’

The home side weathered the storm and another try put them 31-12 in front. But Michael Langlands reduced the deficit before Sutherland set off on a lung-busting run for the bonus point try.

If nothing else, the performance gave the side and their supporters some belief that they can fight off relegation.