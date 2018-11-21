Swim School of Year winners

Wallsend-based SwimNE has been crowned Swim School of the Year at the Swim England National Awards 2018, held on Saturday 10th November at Birmingham University’s Great Hall.

The awards recognise the vast contribution made by individuals and organisations from all aquatic sports. SwimNE was shortlisted to the final two providers in the UK, before being presented with the highly coveted Swim School of the Year Award 2018.

Founded in 2006, SwimNE has grown to deliver private and group swimming lessons to more than 2,000 children and adults across Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, and Northumberland. The swim school, the largest independent provider in the North East, was also selected to deliver Swim Safe sessions in collaboration with the RNLI and Swim England, which saw 1,182 local children aged 7-14 years gain access to free lifesaving classes over the summer holidays.

The award, as well as recognising SwimNE’s dedication to ensuring the development of its swimmers, demonstrates the company’s commitment to its staff and the wider swimming community. The school, based in Wallsend, works closely with the local Connexions service to enable students to access work experience placements and, in the last year, has created a video resource for swimming instructors across the country to highlight the expected standards for each stage of Swim England’s Learn to Swim pathway.

Phillip Groom, co-founder and director of SwimNE commented: “SwimNE was created with a simple aim: to encourage children to have fun in the water, and to enjoy their swimming lessons. Over the last twelve years, the swim school has grown to become the largest and in the North East, and we have continued to expand our range of services. We are now delivering lessons to thousands of swimmers each week, and we have created a strong reputation which I am immensely proud of.”

“This award is fantastic recognition for the SwimNE team, who always go above and beyond to ensure that we deliver excellent service.”