Tigers do double over Warriors

Telford Tigers 12-6 Whitley Warriors

After last weekend’s 8-2 defeat to Telford Tigers, Whitley Warriors were eager to improve on their performance against the Shropshire outfit on Saturday.

Faced with Telford’s 17-man team, the Warriors instantly showed that they meant business when alternate captain Sam Zajac beat netminder Denis Bell with only 48 seconds on the clock.

They were rewarded with a second goal as left winger Ben Campbell doubled his team’s lead on 6:05, and Campbell struck again for 3-0.

Telford hit back for 3-1 after ten minutes and when they scored again for 3-2 it was game on.

In the middle stanza Telford struck continued to fight back and three goals saw them move into a 3-5 lead.

Shaun Kippen pulled one back on 32:55, but play became heated due to the competitive nature of the match.

Campbell completed his hat-trick for 5-5, but Telford netted again in the last minute to lead 5-6.

Telford then went 5-7 in front, before the visitors pulled one back, but two more goals for the home side made it 6-9 as the match started to slip away from Whitley.

Another goal made it 6-10 and the Warriors knew it was a long way back.

Whilst this did not stop the side from giving their best, their attempts proved to be in vain when McKenzie hit a one-timer into the top corner of Boyle’s net on 51:32. Try as they might, Whitley could not beat Hovell again and instead, the home team found time to notch a 12th goal as Adam Taylor added to Whitley’s woes.