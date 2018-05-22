Trampolinist Martin jumps way to gold

Trampolinist Martin Bland from Cullercoats was celebrating at the weekend after winning the English Qualification Series 1 event in Gillingham, Kent.

Martin, who is pictured with his gold medal, won by six clear marks, which is a sizeable margin in trampoline competitions.

Last October, when competing in the 13-14 year age category, he won the British Elite title l at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Martin has also just been selected to represent England in the Junior Team at the Frivolten Cup, which is to be held in Sweden in May.