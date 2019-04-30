Tyne pro Harding proves his worth

Tynemouth 246-7 dec beat Hetton Lyons 143 by 103 runs

In just his second appearance for Tynemouth their new Professional George Harding produced a fine all round performance with bat and then ball to guarantee victory for his side against a strong Hetton Lyons outfit.

Lyons skipper Jon Malkin won the toss and asked Tynemouth to bat first.

Robert Talbot struck in the first over for the home team getting away skipper Ben Debnam caught by Karl Turner. Soon after it was Turner who got the second wicket though there was a hint of a bump ball about Nick Armstrong’s dismissal.

Michael Jones and Matthew Brown then fought back for the Seasiders with a fine partnership of 47 before Chris Whinn produced a beauty to clean bowl Jones for 34. Jones, returning from injury, played more fluently and his trademark extra cover drive was seen to good effect.

Brown went on to make a fine 59 with some solid defence combined with attacking shots to leg. One huge six, pulled over square leg a real highlight for a player looking better for his winter in Australia.

Whinn was in the middle of a good spell though and had helped reduce Tynemouth to 135-6 at which point Harding was joined by the experienced Andrew Smith and those two put on a terrific partnership of 83. Harding’s 80 not out ensured Debnam could declare after 53 overs on 246-7. Smith made a very handy 30 and then Wesley Beja a short but aggressive 16 not out.

In their reply, Hetton started well with the experienced pair of Stu Walker and Professional Karl Turner putting on 38 for the first wicket at which point Andrew Smith tempted Walker outside off stump and he was caught by Mike Jones, the first of three fine slip catches by him.

At 81-3 Hetton still had hopes off a win, however, when Martin Pollard came into the attack the game changed quickly. In his first over he had Karl Turner stumped for 38 and then, along with George Harding, the two spinners ran through the Hetton side.

Chris Whinn produced some lusty blows in a counter attacking 44 but Pollard, 4-44 and man of the match Harding with 4-18 were the match winners on the day which yielded a maximum 30 points for Tynemouth which sees them top the NEPL after two games.

On Saturday Tynemouth host Felling at 12noon.