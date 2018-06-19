Tynemouth denied win as rain stops play

Tynemouth outplayed Stockton at the Grangefield Ground on Saturday but rain breaks of 90 minutes prevented them from claiming a deserved victory.

Home skipper Tom Hewison won an important toss and inserted the visiting team. League rules assist those batting second on wet days and so it proved.

Tynemouth skipper Ben Debnam and Nick Armstrong opened up on a flat looking wicket that played well all day. Both openers were in fine form and put on a century partnership for the first wicket. Armstrong standing tall and still at the crease played fluently through the off side and Debnam played his best knock of the season finding power and timing and scoring heavily to leg. Armstrong was out for a fine 53 just after the first rain break and not long after Debnam departed for an excellent 81 though no doubt frustrated at not making a century.

With the rain obviously on its way again Durham player Mike Jones and Vice Captain Matty Brown looked to take the attack to the Stockton bowlers allowing Debnam to declare early on 213-2 off just 47 overs. Jones and Brown remained not out on 29 and 25 respectively. The home bowlers toiled away with little success.

Durham slow left-armer George Harding the pick with his 1-47 off 14 overs.

After a second rain break and some recalculations there remained only 38 overs for either side to force a win and from the start of the second innings it was clear that any chance belonged to the away side. This was after an early wicket from Wesley Bedja and then two from Finn Lonnberg left Stockton reeling at 17-3. Lonnberg again impressed with good lines and lengths and bowled his 9 overs straight off claiming 3-31. Debnam used Bedja in short spells and was rewarded with figures of 4-27 off his 9.

Matthew Gill and Joe Hewison dug in against the support bowlers and then James Ward and George Harding counter attacked against some very positive field placing. However when Bedja bowled Harding it was just about whether the Stockton tail could survive and it did , being well marshalled by James Ward who made a determined 58 not out to guarantee a draw for his side.

This was a good performance from a Tynemouth side growing in confidence but on this occasion unable to beat Stockton or the weather.

The Second Team hosted Gateshead Fell 2s and invited them to bat first. The Fell were bowled out for 167 in 54 overs with Sean Longstaff taking 3-29 off 12 overs, Josh Koen 2-27 off 6, Evan Hull-Denholm 2-36 (12) and Graeme Hallam 2-17(7) in a good all-round fielding performance with two catches by keep Chris Fairley. Tynemouth won in the 40th over with 3 wickets to spare despite 5-13 by Steven Lugsden off his 11 overs. Opener Fairley top scored with 54 and there was 23 from Will Perry and 36 not out from Sam Robson.

There was no fixture for the Third Team who welcome close rivals Civil Service to Preston Avenue on Saturday.