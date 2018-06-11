Tynemouth’s Mark Watt shines in Scotland’s historic win over England

Tynemouth Cricket Club’s Mark Watt was Scotland’s chief wicket taker in their historic ODI victory against England on Saturday when he took three wickets for an economical 55 runs off his 10 overs.

He caught and bowled Jason Roy to set England on the back foot, then had Sam Billings caught before claiming the crucial wicket of Moen Ali at 347-8 as England closed on their record target of 372 to win.

Mark has impressed, whenever available, in his first season for Tynemouth and bowls an orthodox slow left arm action.