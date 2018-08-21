Tynemouth unable to tame the Lions

Tynemouth 152-9 Declared lost to Hetton Lyons 153-7 by three wickets

Despite a fine 64 from Matthew Brown and 3 wicket hauls from Wesley Bedja and Martin Pollard, Tynemouth missed out on the chance to go third in the NEPL against a determined Hetton Lyons outfit at Preston Avenue on Saturday.

Away skipper Jarvis Clay won the toss and inserted Tynemouth on a firm hard wicket, well prepared by Paul Jackson.

Chris Ralston found swing and bounce in his first spell and had Ben Debnam caught behind for just 4. Fellow opener Mike Jones was joined by Matthew Brown and they put together a confident partnership of 39 before Jones went the same way as his skipper. Sam Dinning and Nick Armstrong went soon after leaving Tynemouth struggling at 55-4. Andrew Smith joined Brown and they both played well. Brown upright and powerful and Smith with dancing feet changed the game with a fluent partnership and at 129-4 the home side were well placed.

However, and not for the first time this season, the dismissal of Smith brought about a major collapse with wickets tumbling around Brown who could only look on. A score of 180 plus should have been achieved but poor shot selection and execution led to a most disappointing total of just 152.

Jonathan Malkin and Stu Walker hit the ground running for the visitors and put together a rapid 65 run opening partnership before Pollard had Walker caught behind for 41. Wesley Bedja returned to the attack and again produced a fine second spell and, in tandem with Pollard, put the Seasiders right back in the game taking 3 wickets each and reducing the Lyons to 120-6. Game on at this stage!

Jarvis Clay then produced an excellent captain’s knock of 33 not out to see his side home and clinch the game. Bedja and Pollard bowled very well and the fielding was outstanding however it was the earlier batting collapse that cost the home side.

This weekend sees Tynemouth travel to Benwell Hill on Saturday and then welcome Durham Academy to Preston Avenue on Monday.

The Second Team visited Brandon and elected to bat first. They scored 264-6 declared in 48 overs with veteran Graeme Hallam on 111 not out. This was a big improvement after Daren Gill had taken all 4 wickets with just 84 on the board. Brandon were then dismissed for only 118 in the 34th over with the rapidly maturing Evan Hull-Denholm taking 6-14 in a devastating spell of spin which lasted 6.4 overs to end the game. They again lead the division although the only close rivals, Benwell Hill are just 2 points behind with a game in hand.