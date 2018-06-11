Under-strength Tynemouth rise to the challenge and beat Benwell Hill

Some fine opening bowling by Wesley Bedja and Finn Lonnberg and a battling 36 not out from Sam Dinning saw an under-strength Tynemouth side secure an important win against Benwell Hill at Preston Avenue on Saturday.

Home skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and wasted no time in inserting the Hill on a pitch that looked seamer friendly.

South African Bedja took the new ball and found good lines and lengths from the start. At the other end Lonnberg was equally impressive and the two put the visiting batsmen under real pressure for the first hour.

Lonnberg dismissed opener Schofield and then Mohsin Mukhtar whilst Bedja had Nicholson, Dale and South African professional Jacques Snyman heading back to the Pavilion. At 48-5 the Hill were in trouble.

The experienced Adam Heather and wicketkeeper Peter Halliday tried to rebuild but the damage had been done and only Heather with a fine 27 not out had any answers to change bowler David Hymers, who took 3-15 off his six overs before Bedja returned to claim his fourth with the dismissal of last man Jones. His 14 overs 4-27 was a season’s best to date and hints at better to come.

A total of just 87 looked well short, however, the early dismissals of Debnam and the returning Nick Armstrong lifted the away side and at 17-2 there was still work to be done.

Matthew Brown then joined Dinning and steadied the ship before going lbw to Snyman for 14.

Barry Stewart looked in good form too until he was unluckily run out following a fine straight drive from his partner which touched a hand onto the stumps.

However, Dinning was in determined fashion and would not be denied. He showed good, defensive technique, patience and on occasions some attacking shots usually driving the ball straight or through the off-side. His 36 not out was just what was needed and saw Tynemouth home by four wickets.

The second team travelled to Benwell Hill and were asked to field first. The Hill posted 277-7 and declared at the 50 overs mark.

Opener Ben Musset scored 125 but was one of Josh Koen’s five victims in a superb 12-over spell which conceded 50 runs.

Tynemouth were up for the chase for a long period with Niall Piper scoring 80 and Graeme Hallam 69. However, when Andrew Lineham was out for 25 at 194-4, nerves set in and Tynemouth were content to save the game, closing on 244-8 in 55 overs.

The third team, missing some of this season’s regulars that have seen them win all five games, hosted table top rivals Cramlington and were dismissed for 99. The game went to the wire as the visitors won by only three wickets.

The pavilion at Tynemouth Cricket Club has undergone a major refurbishment over the close season and is available for bookings. Contact Stephen Mordue on 07886 028020 or via email at barmanager@tynemouthcrickettrading.co.uk