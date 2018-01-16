Warriors fail to see off Hull in double-header

Whitley Warriors faced the Hull Pirates twice over the course of the weekend with an away fixture on the Saturday evening before a clash at Hillheads on Sunday night.

Warriors travelled down to Humberside on Saturday with a strong looking squad and they were able to match their high flying hosts over the first two periods of play as the scores were tied at 3-3 after 40 minutes of action. Warriors’ goal scorers were forward Ben Richards and blue liners Harry Harley and Sam Zajac.

Hull were able to grab a further strike in the third period of play to take the contest 4-3 against a resilient Warriors outfit. Netminder Richie Lawson was named as Warriors Man of the Match for a superb display in which he saved 43 of the 47 shots he faced.

The following evening Warriors started the game impressively and held a 2-0 lead 14 minutes into the match thanks to a brace from import forward Phil Edgar. Hull grabbed two goals of their own early in the second period though when Bobby Chamberlain and Lee Bonnar lit the lamp for the visitors.

Whitley went back into lead on 34 minutes when the man of the moment Edgar fired home to seal a brilliant hat-trick. The second period was then brought to an early close to allow the rink staff to carry out repairs to the plexiglass around the ice.

Hull levelled the game in the third period thanks to a strike from their player/coach Jason Hewitt. With the scores at 3-3 after 60 minutes of play the game went into sudden death overtime and Hewitt once again found the crucial goal for his side with Davies picking up the assist.