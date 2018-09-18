Warriors go down to Sharks

Whitley Warriors 4-9 Solways Sharks

Whitley Warriors went down to a 9-4 home defeat at the hands of Solway Sharks on Sunday.

The home side got off to a good start and by the end of the first period they had built up a 2-0 lead with goals from Barns and Good.

The second period saw the Sharks bite back and they found themselvesb 4-6 up with two goals each from Bentham and Baldwin and one each from Stenton and Good.

Whitley saw Kippin on target and Perrie during a power play.

The third stanza saw Warriors unable to add to their tally whilst Sharks added another three, with Bentham netting twice to take his tally to four, and Gapa also scoring.