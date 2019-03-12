Warriors hit Stars for six

Whitley Warriors accomplished a 6-0 win against local rivals Billingham Stars at Hillheads on Sunday evening.

After a fiery start saw forward Shaun Kippin clash with Latvian Kristers Bormanis, the Warriors found the target on 2:42 through Callum Watson.

A neat interchange between Player-Coach David Longstaff and Kippin at the edge of Whitley’s offensive zone then allowed left winger Ben Campbell to slot his rebounded shot beneath netminder James Flavell to make it 2-0 on 6:15.

Billingham gained an advantage as Whitley picked up a bench minor for too many men on 12:20. The Stars’ ineffective power play was followed by a ten-minute misconduct penalty for Teessider Cain Taylor but, seven seconds later, ‘D’ man Josh Maddock was sidelined for interference prior to a hooking penalty for captain Dean Holland.

Into the second period and Whitley were quick to find the net for 3-0 when Holland fired home on 22:22. Thirty eight seconds later, forward Ryan Sample’s hit on Hehir saw the youngster retaliate, causing both players to pick up minor penalties for their actions.

A fourth goal followed when Good bundled the puck past Flavell on 29:29. A second breakaway for Kyle Ross culminated in the forward striking the post before Sykes’ shot was tipped away by sturdy shot stopper Boyle.

A clash between Watson and Star Shaun Galloway at the start of the third period saw both players sinbinned. The Warriors continued to test Flavell and made it 5-0 on 47:21 as Watson claimed his second goal of the evening.

Further penalties were forthcoming for Ross and Alex Preston,whilst Preston also received a ten-minute misconduct penalty.

Warriors’ sixth goal came when Watson completed his hat trick on 54:30.