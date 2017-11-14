Warriors lose at home and away

Whitley Warriors had a busy weekend as David Longstaff’s side entertained the Nottingham Lions on home ice on Saturday evening before an away match against the Solihull Barons on Sunday.

Warriors started the game against the Lions on the front foot and took the lead with just three minutes gone when Phil Edgar fired home. Lions levelled the tie up two minutes later through Marc Levers.

The middle session of play saw Lions take control of the game thanks to two goals from Joe Aston. Warriors rallied and put in a superb display in the third period in which they had 20 shots on visiting netminder Thomas Hovell, however, Whitley could only grab one goal through Dan Pye and Nottingham were able to hang on and claim their second victory of the season thanks to a 3-2 scoreline.

Warriors headed down to Solihull on Sunday evening,.Luke Brittle opened the scoring for Barons after six minutes, but Whitley were not behind for long as the in form Edgar grabbed Warriors’ opening goal just a minute later.

There was no further scoring in the opening two periods of hockey as the two netminders on show, Richie Lawson (Warriors) and Joshua Nicholls (Barons), were able to deal with everything that was thrown at them.

However, Whitley were dealt two blows as Edgar picked up an injury and with 28 minutes of the game played Harry Harley was thrown out of the game for a slashing misdemeanour. This meant that Warriors were now without a great number of their senior playing squad but they continued to give everything.

Solihull started the third session of play on the powerplay and they made the most of their man advantage when Phil Mulcahy grabbed a goal for his side.

Adam Brittle then scored twice to make it 4-1 in Solihull’s favour. Warriors continued to give their all though and Shaun Kippin grabbed a goal back for Whitley with just over five minutes remaining.

Whitley pulled their netminder but Solihull were able to grab an empty net goal through Andrew Whitehouse and claim a 5-2 victory.