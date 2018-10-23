Warriors on cloud nine with big win

Whitley Warriors achieved a 9-1 win over Nottingham Lions at the National Ice Centre on Sunday to move into sixth place with seven points from 11 games.

Whitley took the lead just 48 seconds into the contest when Latvian Rolands Gritāns eased the puck past Nottingham’s netminder Alan Levers. Piling the pressure onto Nottingham’s defence, the Warriors doubled their tally on 5:19 when winger Adam Perrie fired into the top corner of Levers’ net.

Alternate Captain Jordan Barnes made it 3-0 when forward Shaun Kippin played the puck from behind the net on 14:03. Though the Warriors’ domination continued, the side contented themselves with their three-goal lead at the first interval.

After the Warriors gained their first power play early in the second period, Edgar skated to the other end of the ice to unleash an accurate shot which made it 4-0 on 25:49.

Fired up, the Warriors made it 5-0 29 seconds through Ben Campbell. Penalties for Lions’ Captain Elliot Perrin, defenceman Callum Medcalf and Warrior Gritāns in the latter stages of the period disrupted play to leave the score line at 5-0 ahead of the third period.

In the final stanza the Warriors were awarded a power play when experienced forward Marc Levers was sidelined for slashing. After hitting the post, Whitley forced a glove save from netminder Levers before Kippin buried a cross-crease pass from Edgar on 43:49.

Moments later, the Warriors made it 7-0 courtesy of Campbell.

Both teams changed net-minders and the game then became heated as Watson defeated Medcalf to see both serve 2+2 for fighting whilst Perrin also incurred a ten minute misconduct penalty.

Young defenceman Kieran Raynor was then ejected from the game for a clipping offence against Ross to hand Whitley a five-minute power play. The Warriors made it 8-0 on 51:45 when Campbell completed his hat-trick who also added a fourth and Whitley’s ninth, before Nottingham had the finalm say with a consolation goal.