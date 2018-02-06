Warriors on form to beat league leaders

Whitley Warriors 4-1 Sheffield Steeldogs

Whitley Warriors took on the Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday evening on home ice at Hillheads.

Sheffield are the current league leaders, but the Tynesiders stormed to a convincing 4-1 victory.

Both sides had early chances, but the first period, with six minutes of penalties, ended goalless.

Richie Lawson made a good save early in the second period, but he was unable tom prevent the visitors taking the lead on 37 minutes when the hard working Ashley Calvert found the back of the net from close range.

The third period of play saw Warriors take the game to the Steeldogs, and Whitley levelled the game up on 50 minutes when Adam Finlinson finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Shaun Kippin then fired Warriors into the lead three minutes later from close range after Brandon Stones had saved Kippin’s initial effort.

Warriors now looked full of energy and Steeldogs were struggling to prevent Whitley from generating genuine scoring chances and Warriors made it 3-1 when Kippin grabbed his second goal of the game with a sweet finish from in front of the ne.

Sheffield pulled their netminder for an extra out skater, but Warriors’ skipper Dean Holland was able to take control of the puck and fire home an empty net goal which saw Warriors claim a 4-1 success.

Next weekend sees Warriors in action on two occasions with an away game on Saturday against Solihull Barons before a home game against Solway Sharks on Sunday.