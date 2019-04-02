Warriors out as Pirates plunder play-off victory

Whitley Warriors bowed out of the play-off semi-finals after a 17-6 defeat on aggregate to Hull Pirates, writes Emma Hill.

Trailing 9-3 going into the second leg, Whitley drew a tripping penalty from defenceman Lee Haywood in the opening minutes but were punished for their inability to capitalise on their power play when Swedish winger Sonny Karlsson opened his team’s account on 5:38.

Just over a minute later, right winger Bobby Chamberlain doubled his side’s tally when he raced forward to slot the puck past shot stopper Jordan Boyle.

There were penalties on both sides, but just before the first interval Campbell managed to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Czech forward Lubomir Korhon fired past Boyle 57 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1 and despite Whitley’s endeavours, the Pirates added to their tally when Korhon slotted through the five-hole on 33:16 to make it 4-1, which was the score at the end of the period.

Korhon completed his hat-trick on 44:51 by firing to Boyle’s right and, less than two minutes later Hewitt made it 6-1.

The Warriors reduced their deficit through Campbell, but it took all of 31 seconds for Hull to hit back for 7-2 through Jordan Fisher.

Chamberlain grabbed his second goal of the game eight seconds later, but the home team were determined to have the final say as Watson eased through Hull’s defence to fire home on 57:02, making the score line 17-6 on aggregate when the final buzzer sounded.