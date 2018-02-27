Warriors sunk as Tait strikes twice for Tigers

Whitley Warriors 2-3 Telford Tigers

Whitley Warriors took on the Telford Tigers on Sunday evening at Hillheads Ice Rink in Whitley Bay.

The first period of play saw both sides create scoring opportunities with Warriors generating nine shots to Telford’s 11, however, neither side was able to get on the scoresheet after 20 minutes of play thanks to some smart goaltending from Warriors Mark Turnbull and the visitors netminder Denis Bell.

Tigers opened the scoring on 26 minutes when the Warren Tait bagged a powerplay goal for Telford after Warriors Shaun Kippin had been sent to the penalty box for an interference infringement. The visitors doubled their lead just three minutes later when Rick Plant found the back of the net with Jason Silverthorn picking up the assist.

Warriors Canadian import forward Phil Edgar netted an unassisted marker on 31 minutes which ensured Whitley were firmly in the contest and the scores were level 30 seconds later when player/coach David Longstaff grabbed a powerplay goal for his side. Whitley went on a further powerplay four minutes later when Tigers Daniel Harrison was given 12 minutes in penalties by the officials on duty but Warriors were unable to utilise their man advantage.

Telford had two powerplay opportunities of their own in the third session of play, however, Warriors penalty killing unit were able to see off both powerplays without conceding against one of the slickest special teams in the division.

Tigers were able to grab a crucial late goal on 58 minutes though when Warren Tait netted his second goal of the game with Plant and Jones picking up the assists.

Whitley goaltender Mark Turnbull was named Warriors Man of the Match.