Warriors tamed by seven-up Tigers

Whitley Warriors endured a 7-1 defeat against Telford Tigers on Sunday evening, having yet to take a point from Tom Watkins’ team this campaign.

A quick start for the Warriors reaped no reward from this attacking play and Whitley conceded on 5:15 when Telford’s alternate captain Jonathan Weaver took control of the puck to link up with Warren Tait whose swift pass to fellow forward Jack Watkins instantly paid off for the Shropshire outfit.

Undeterred, the Warriors strove to level the scoring without success when forward Ben Richards shot the puck over Bell’s net from the left circle, but the Tigers were quick to counter, first skimming the puck across the face of Boyle’s crease before doubling their lead moments later through Clarkson.

Soon after, Whitley’s offensive work prompted Watkins to trip forward Shaun Kippin which presented the Warriors with a power play. After killing this penalty, the Tigers seemingly beat Boyle for a third time when Clarkson’s shot pinged against the metalwork but no goal was given.

It was not long after that Clarkson made it 3-0 though, the Canadian scoring on 18:37 as he casually fired past Boyle.

Early in the second stanza, Telford’s fast play resulted in captain Jason Silverthorn punishing a defensive error to assist 17-year-old defenceman Daniel Mitchell which made it 4-0.

The Warriors were soon trailing by five goals as McKinney was gifted time and space in the centre of his offensive zone to execute a shot which looped beyond Boyle to see the netminder replaced by shot stopper Richie Lawson.

Just 55 seconds into the third period, Clarkson achieved his hat-trick with a shot from Whitley’s goal line to beat Lawson from a tight angle.

Kippin managed to pull a goal back for 6-1, but shortly after another of Whitley’s fruitless power plays, Clarkson achieved his fourth goal of the evening with support from McKinney and Weaver to complete a comfortable victory for the visitors.